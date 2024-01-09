CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The first public school in Champaign to require students to wear uniforms has now decided to get rid of them.

Barkstall Elementary sent an email to parents saying the change is effective Wednesday. In an email to Barkstall staff, administrators said cost of uniforms and time spent enforcing the dress code, instead of focusing energy on supporting students, were two of the main reasons for the change.

Former Principal Sandra Powell oversaw the school’s opening and implementation of the dress code in 1998. She said the idea to have the first Champaign school with uniforms was something she was passionate about.

“I had visions of the school to do the dress code and balanced calendar because of things I had seen in the past, and we researched,” Powell said.

Powell said the original dress code leveled the playing field for children of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

“All these other kids are off the bus with Nike’s and all these expensive everything,” she said, “and these kids get off the bus, and I know they felt bad. And how could you go to school starting your day off like that?”

WCIA reached out to the Champaign School District. In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision was made to take the expense burden off parents — something Powell said wasn’t too costly when she was in charge.

“It was inexpensive, and we work with cheaper places,” Powell said. “Walmart had the uniforms.”

Powell said, when she was principal, the school also offered families a chance to swap uniforms at the end of each year so growing kids could size up without buying new clothes.

“There wasn’t that much expense if you did that,” she said. “And if kids couldn’t afford the uniforms, we pitched in and helped get those.”

School officials say students can still wear the uniforms if they want to.

Parents on social media say the decision to stop enforcing the dress code halfway through the school year doesn’t make sense. Some have recently purchased new clothes for the 2024 school year.

“There was never an issue. Parents never complained about it. They loved it,” Powell said. “I had more parents tell me, ‘I love the dress code.’ You know, it’s economical. It puts everyone on a level playing field when they come to school, and it’s inexpensive.”