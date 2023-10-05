CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The grand opening of “The Studio at the Library” is this weekend, giving creative people in Champaign a new space to work in.

The Studio at the Champaign Public Library has equipment to make custom posters, record podcasts, and even a green screen to transport people to another land. There is also a gaming area, laser cutters and sewing machines.

The library did have some tools and equipment before that they would have to cart out for teenagers to use after school. Now that the library has a central location for machines and technology, people are excited to see what can be made.

“I’m very much excited about seeing the teens’ reaction when they’re able to get down in here next week,” Deputy Director Tricia Duzan said. “I think they know it’s coming, but to actually see the space and be in the space is a totally different thing.”

The studio takes up 8,000 square feet of space that had been empty for years, which makes it a new space for visitors in more ways than one.

This weekend they will have tutorials and workshops. People can explore The Studio from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

