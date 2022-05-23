CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Public Library Board President, Katie Blakeman, announced the library’s new director on Monday.

Brittany Millington will start as Library Director effective June 1, and her starting salary will be $130,000.

Millington has served as the library’s deputy director since March 2017. She will succeed current library director Donna Pittman.

“Brittany’s combination of forward-thinking innovation and a commitment to the Library’s core values make her the best possible candidate to lead the Champaign Public Library,” Blakeman said in a news release. “Brittany has demonstrated leadership on some of our largest projects, including Launch at the Library, Mother Goose on the Loose, and the Studio (teen space). She also coordinated an outstanding COVID-19 response by quickly pivoting the library to provide virtual story times and curbside services. It is the Board’s pleasure to promote an

internal candidate that is so well-qualified to continue to lead our great library. We are confident that the Champaign community will continue to be well served by the Library under Brittany’s leadership.”

Millington received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State, a master’s in Library Science from Indiana University and a master’s in English Literature from Indiana State University. She is also a member of the American Library Association, the Public Library Association and the Illinois Library Association.

“I am honored to be appointed the next Director of the Champaign Public Library,” Millington said in the same news release. “Champaign is a great community, and I currently enjoy the privilege of working with the most amazing library staff. The Library has a legacy of innovation and excellence, and I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition.”