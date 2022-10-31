CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library recently announced a new expansion project titled The Studio, set to be complete by the summer of 2023.

Their Facebook page stated that the new 8,000 square feet space will include a makerspace, computer lab, recording studios, and a gaming area. The library plans to use this area for library programs and hosting teens after school.

A public staircase to the lower level will also be included, making The Studio and FriendShop Bookstore accessible by the elevator and stairs.

Project funding comes from the support of the Library Foundation, Library Friends, and the City of Champaign.

Photos are from the Champaign Public Library Facebook page.