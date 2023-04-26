CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — High school students across Central Illinois have one last chance to assemble their outfits for prom and other formal events thanks to an ongoing giveaway.

The C-U Area Prom Giveaway will be hosting its last “shopping” day for 2023 on Thursday. The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1422 South Neil Street in Champaign.

Several schools, including Champaign Central and Centennial and International Prep Academy, still have their proms coming up. Students there who are still in need of a dress or suit, jewelry, bags, makeup or shoes can take advantage to assemble their picture-perfect look.

“Ultimately, if we’re removing some stress from kids and parents alike, it’s worth doing,” said organizer Mike Ingram. “It might seem like a silly thing, until you see a kid light up when they find something that’s perfect for them, or a parent says they didn’t know how they were going to get their kid to prom with the budget they had.”

Ingram said that the 2023 event is staffed by 30 volunteers and they’ve been open for 35 hours this spring. During that time, they received over 1,000 dresses, 50 full suits, 200 pairs of shoes, 2,000 pieces of jewelry and hundreds of bags, purses, clutches and beauty products. Some dresses even came from last year’s participants, who brought their dresses back so others could use them.

Over 700 dresses have already been handed out to students across Central Illinois and even from Indiana, all for free.

Volunteers are also encouraging students to grab a second dress from the “graduation/etc.” rack and are even encouraging parents to grab items for themselves.

“The point here is to get things out of closets where they’re not being used and place them where they’ll be used,” Ingram said.