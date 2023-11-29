CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A program is once again helping low-income homeowners pay for repairs in Champaign.

It’s called the Minor Home Repair Program. It helps with a number of problems around the house — for example, an HVAC issue with winter right around the corner.

Champaign’s Neighborhood Program Manager Jennifer Carlson said there’s already been a taste of the cold weather, and no one should be without heat.

“As we enter into the colder season,” she said, “this program will provide home repairs that threaten the safety of the people living in the home.”

The best part is, for those who qualify, services are free. The program has been around for several years. It has saved lower income homes from having to pay for services like leaky roofs, backed up sewage and heaters breaking down when they’re needed most.

“That’s not safe,” Carlson said. “So, for any home owner that has an HVAC system that is operating less than 65 degrees, we encourage those homeowners in Champaign to contact the city.”

She said households below half of the annual median income qualify, as well as households including seniors or those with disabilities hitting under the 80 percent mark. The neighborhood service department will call a list of certified contractors for the most competitive offer to fix the problem.

Carlson said last year, they helped more than 20 homeowners. This year, the city is hoping to help even more.

“I love the Minor Home Repair Program,” she said. “It provides a vital service to Champaign residents to keep homes safe and healthy.”

If you’re not sure whether you qualify, you can always contact the City of Champaign.