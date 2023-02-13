URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury indicted a Champaign postal worker last week on charges related to COVID-19 wire fraud.

Jasmine Morris, 29, was charged with two counts of wire fraud when her indictment was unsealed. The indictment accused Morris of engaging in a scheme to submit falsified loan applications and supporting documentation to acquire loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. These alleged crimes happened between March of 2021 and February of 2022.

Morris, who was present when her indictment was unsealed, was arrested by federal agents immediately after. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison for each count.

In a press release announcing Morris’ indictment, federal prosecutors added that anyone who suspects COVID-19 benefits of being fraudulently obtained or misused can report their suspicions to federal authorities. People should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NDCF) Hotline at 866-720-5721.

The NCDF is a national coordinating agency within the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division dedicated to improving the detection, prevention, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct related to natural and man-made disasters and other emergencies like COVID-19.