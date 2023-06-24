CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police said the number of Kia and Hyundai thefts has increased in recent months, now, they’re doing their part to stop it.

They’ve noticed the increase after an internet trend. Officials also noted that the cars most impacted have had a turnable key, not so much those with a push button start.

The department helped over 100 people in its parking lot Saturday morning during its first wheel lock giveaway. The goal? To avoid the potential of more cars being stolen.

Drivers said they were thankful and happy. You could tell it was a step they were willing to take in order to prioritize their safety.

A wheel lock is a metal bar that goes across the steering wheel. You pull it tight and lock it. A bar at the end stops the wheel from turning.

“We’re trying to find solutions for our residents to be able to place a simple device on their steering wheel,” Joe Lamberson, the department’s public information officer, said. “With that visibility, if they can avoid having their car stolen, they can avoid the hassle, the headache, the heartache that comes with it.”

He said Kia and Hyundai sent the department 200 locks earlier in the week. On Saturday, they passed out over 100. If you want extra protection on your car, the police also recommend a security patch. Your car dealership would have more information about those installation steps.

It’s important to know the event was only for people who live in Champaign. If you missed it, keep an eye on Champaign PD’s Facebook page for upcoming ones in the future.