CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was reportedly stabbed near a store on Prospect Avenue Tuesday night.

Champaign Police were dispatched at around 5:45 p.m. in response to a report of a domestic incident that involved several people.

According to officers, the incident started inside of a store and spilled out into the plaza parking lot. Officers said a woman stabbed a man with a small knife and another woman brandished a machete.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police stated that they arrested the woman who is accused of stabbing the man. Officers confirmed this woman was 20-year-old Jimaria Filove Monae Wiley.

No other information is available at this time.