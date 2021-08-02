Champaign Police: Woman hurt after early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police say a woman is now in the hospital after she was shot several times early Monday morning.

In a news release, police officials said officers were called to a house along East Beardsley Avenue around 12:30 a.m.. They were responding to a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman who had been shot five times. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their preliminary investigation, officers learned the woman was in her home when she heard a knock on the front door. When she approached the door, she asked “Who is it?” and the suspect(s) fired at the door, hitting the woman.

There was additional damage on the home as well. Police found 75 shell casings at the scene.

While officers were responding to the shooting, officials said a black Dodge Durango crashed near Logan and Neil streets. “Officers responded to the crash and discovered a firearm in plain view of the vehicle with the magazine empty and the slide locked to the rear.” There was a live round of ammunition as well as a spent shell casing found on the ground near the vehicle. After further investigation, police found out the vehicle was stolen and is now being processed by police. Officials stated the people inside the vehicle had already ran away by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with video of the area or information about this crime is asked to call Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.