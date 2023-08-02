CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in Central Illinois to warn of scammers impersonating them to members of the community.

Officials shared on social media that several people in Champaign reported to them that they received a call from a purported Champaign Police Sergeant. The caller claimed the would-be victim had a warrant out for their arrest and requested an immediate payment to avoid arrest. Caller ID records indicate that the call did not use a phone number tied to the Champaign Police Department.

“Champaign Police will never call to request money, especially in relation to a warrant or court proceeding,” said Chief of Police Timothy Tyler. “We encourage residents to protect their finances by having a healthy amount of suspicion when they receive unprompted calls or emails, and to verify the caller’s identity before making any payment.”

Several other law enforcement agencies in Central Illinois have reported the same type of scam in their communities over the last seven months, with scammers using their name to members of their respective towns. This includes Danville, Macon County, Sangamon County and the U.S. Marshals Service.

People who receive such calls from any organization, law enforcement or otherwise, are encouraged to hang up immediately and contact the organization at their published phone number. For Champaign Police, that number is 217-351-4545.