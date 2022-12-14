CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said the victims of a shooting Tuesday night will be ok.

In a news release, officials said the victims, ages 48 and 28, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, wounds that were not life-threatening. The victims have since been released.

The two were shot just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues. Officials said their initial investigation indicated the victims were walking on Beardsley when they were shot but released no further information about what led to the shooting. A neighbor told on-scene reporters that he saw someone running away from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Champaign Police said no one has been arrested yet and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officers collected evidence on the scene and conducted a canvass of the surrounding area to look for witnesses and exterior surveillance cameras. Anyone who has additional information or video footage of the shooting is encouraged to contact Champaign Police by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by submitting information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward a tip that results in an arrest in this case with up to $2,500.