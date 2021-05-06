Champaign Police urge community to be proactive in preventing carjackings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are encouraging the community to be proactive in preventing themselves from becoming victims of vehicle hijackings.

In a news release, police officials said there have been recent carjackings. They also said there has been an increase in that particular crime across the nation since the pandemic began. “A person commits Vehicular Hijacking when he or she knowingly takes a motor vehicle from the person or in the immediate presence of another by the use of force or by threatening the imminent use of force,” said police.

In April, there were three hijackings, or attempts, reported to Champaign Police.

The first report happened on April 3, around 11 p.m.. Officers responded to Meijer on Prospect Avenue. They found out a man got into the victim’s vehicle and demanded a ride from them. They indicated that they had a weapon.

The victim drove southbound on Prospect. They were able to escape while the vehicle was stopped at a red light near Prospect and Market View. The victim ran away to get help. The suspect got out of the car and ran away.

Officers said the suspect was described as a black male, bald, possibly between 16-18 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie.

In the second incident, officers were called around 12:30 a.m. on April 4 to 51 East Green Street for an attempted carjacking. The victim was unloading items from her running car to take into her daughter’s apartment, according to police. The woman opened her passenger side door and a male suspect then got into the driver’s side door. He pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman.

The woman was able to honk the car’s horn, drawing attention to herself and causing the suspect to run away.

The suspect was described as being around 18 years old, wearing ripped jeans, a black hoodie, a black face gator and shoes with white trim.

No suspects have been arrested in either of these incidents. However, a 19-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a carjacking that happened at Planet Fitness on Glenn Park Drive.

Officers were called to the gym around 4 p.m. on April 21. The victim was sitting in her car when the suspect came up to her and demanded her phone and car. He had a gun.

The woman was able to get away unharmed. The suspect drove off with her vehicle.

Police found the suspect, 19-year-old Kentrell Spearment, and arrested him for theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon.

If you know anything about any of these crimes, call Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.

Now, officials said while there is not a specific pattern to when a carjacking can happen, there are some things you can do to prevent them.

Have your keys in your hand when approaching your car.

Look around and inside the car before you get in.

Park in well-lit areas that area clearly visible to the public.

Keep your doors locked while you are inside.

Stay vigilant in public areas like parking garages/lots, drive-up ATMs and at stop lights. “Often, if a criminal believes that a victim has observed him or her, they will look for an easier victim,” police said.

Never leave valuables in plain sight.

Lock your car, take your keys and keep your phone with you.

Never leave your car running without someone in it.

Trust your instincts. If you think something is wrong, get to a safe area and call for help.

If you find yourself becoming the victim of a carjacking, here are some tips to keep yourself and your passengers safe.