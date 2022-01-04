Champaign Police updates logo to honor fallen officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the arrival of 2022, the Champaign Police Department is updating its logo to add a tribute to fallen officer Christopher Oberheim.

The previous logo featured two stars that honored Officers Thomas Dodsworth and Robert Tatman. Until Oberheim’s death on May 25, 2021, they were the only Champaign Police officers to die in the line of duty.

As the CPD moved into the new year without Oberheim, the logo was updated to display three stars.

The new logo will be displayed on officers’ badges, uniforms and cars.

The newly-retired (left) and newly-introduced (right) logos of the Champaign Police Department
(Photos courtesy of the Champaign Police Department)

