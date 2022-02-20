CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after two people were hurt in a fight and shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Clark and Randolph Streets just before 2 a.m. and learned that a physical fight had occurred, which escalated into a shot-fired incident. Two men were hurt during the altercation, one of whom was shot in the leg. The shooting victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with outside security cameras on their homes or businesses in the area are encouraged to notify Champaign Police, who believe video footage may assist in the ongoing investigation. So far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers through their website or the P3 Tips app.

As a reminder, all information submitted to CrimeStoppers is anonymous and CrimeStoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.