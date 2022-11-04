Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening.

Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to the area of Elm Street and Bradley Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Shortly after they arrived at the reported location, the victim, age 18, arrived at an area hospital by personal vehicle. She had been shot multiple times, including a life-threatening wound to the torso and another wound to the leg. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation indicated the victim was walking along Elm when two individuals approached her on foot and opened fire. After shooting the victim, they ran away and left the area by the time officers arrived.

Officers are conducting a canvass of the area to look for witnesseses and video cameras that may have recorded the shooting. The investigation is onoing and so far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone who has information about the shooting, or video cameras on the outside of their home or business in the area, is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made to share information in private. Anyone wishing to remain annonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with up to $5,000 for homicides, up to $2,500 for felony crimes involving a gun and up to $1,000 for other crimes.