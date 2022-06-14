CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) — Reported crime across Champaign is dropping, and that has new Police Chief Timothy Tyler breathing easier.

Chief Tyler was officially sworn into office at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, marking a new chapter for the Champaign Police Department.

On top of crime dropping, the department said in the past two months there have been no gun-related homicides in Champaign. In the past five months, the Street Crimes Task Force has taken 45 guns off the streets and made 28 gun-related arrests.

Deputy Chief Thomas Petrilli said it is encouraging to see that the city is becoming safer.

“We’ve made it a primary focus to begin our proactive enforcement again,” Petrilli said.

He said the success is because of the help from the city and the Community Coalition.

“The city has been working to address the root cause of gun violence,” said Petrilli. “The Community Coalition, they are trying to hook up people with resources and actually address the trauma that the victims are experiencing when these crimes occur, and also to prevent some of the repeat offenders.”

Petrilli said the department’s long-term goals are to hire more officers and to have their own victim advocate in house to help them recover from trauma.