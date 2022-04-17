CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Market Street and Bradley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A short time later, a 27-year-old man arrived at an area hospital by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm. The injury is not life threatening and he is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. The suspect then produced a gun and fired one shot, hitting the victim. Champaign Police later identified and arrested the suspect near Bradley and Sixth Street.

Officers said the man appeared to be intoxicated at the time he was arrested and a search of his car turned up a gun and a spent shell casing. The gun was seized as evidence and the suspect remains in custody pending charges.

Although a suspect is in custody, Champaign Police are still investigating. Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.