CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Champaign got a head start on holiday shopping today courtesy of Champaign’s finest.

The Champaign police department’s annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ was a success with about 30 families spending $250 on gifts for the holidays. The department raises money all year for families to have this opportunity. They were joined by other law enforcement agencies including parkland, U of I PD and the U.S. Marshall Service. Parent Justice Birdow this event means a lot to their children and is a great way to get them gifts without going over budget.

“It makes me feel good because not only are they taking their time out of their day to come and help us do Christmas things, some us parents can’t afford to do what they’re doing for us right now,” Birdow said. “So it makes a big difference so certain kids don’t have to go without for Christmas.”

Officials said the event is also special because they get to ingratiate themselves in the community.