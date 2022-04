CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police arrested a man who is accused of damaging nine vehicles Thursday morning near the downtown area.

Lieutenant Aaron Lack said officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to an area near State Street and University Avenue for a multi-car crash. The scene stretched several blocks.

Officers believe the driver was intoxicated and driving “erratically” during the crash. After some help from the community, officers found the driver and arrested him.