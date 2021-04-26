Champaign Police search for tips regarding shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are looking for information regarding a shooting that left a teenager hurt.

In a news release, officers said it happened around 12:15 a.m. on April 19 near South Mattis Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive. When police got there, they found out a house was hit 14 times by bullets. They also learned a 14-year-old girl inside the house was shot in her lower back. Officers said her injuries were considered non-life threatening. She was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information or pictures/video regarding this crime is asked to call Champaign Police. You can also call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online.