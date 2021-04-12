Champaign Police search for suspects accused of stealing Apple products from Campustown Target

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police need help identifying two theft suspects.

They said two men walked into the Target in Campustown and stole Apple products. One suspect was 5’8″ and weighed around 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hat and blue shirt. The other suspect was 5’11” and weighed about 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue “Nirvana” hoodie and blue jeans.

Both suspects left in a large black SUV with Pennsylvania license plates. Police said the vehicle was stolen.

This picture shows the vehicle Champaign Police said two theft suspects took off in after stealing items from the Campustown Target. Officers said the vehicle was stolen.

If you have any information about what happened, call Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.