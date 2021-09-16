Champaign Police search for shots fired suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are looking for someone they said was involved in a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, police officials said they were called Wednesday to an area near Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School for reported shots fired. At officers’ request, both schools were put on lockdown.

While officers were searching a field north of Centennial, they found 13 shell casings. No injuries have been reported to police.

Champaign Police are looking to identify one suspect they believe was involved in this situation. If you have any information about their identity or this crime, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.