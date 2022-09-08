CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway when an unidentified male subject approached their car and opened fire. Lamberson added that several other houses and another car were hit by gunfire. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

Officers told WCIA reporters on the scene that both victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. However, Lamberson said the female victim’s injuries are now potentially life threatening. Both victims are listed in stable condition.

Officers are completing a canvass of the surrounding area, but are encouraging anyone with exterior surveillance cameras on their properties to notify them. It is believed that video footage may assist in the investigation.

At this time, the suspect in this shooting has not been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with video footage or additional information about this shooting is asked to contact Champaign Police by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with up to $2,500.