URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police were dispatched at approximately 10:43p.m. July 22nd to the 100 block of Kenwood road in Urbana in response to a shooting.

Officers said a 22 year old man was shot with non-life threatening wounds. CPD rendered medical aid and transported him via ambulance to a local hospital where he remains.

CPD said the preliminary investigation shows that the man was walking north near a building on Kenwood Rd. when an unknown person fired shots at him while he was walking. He was shot from behind.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and is asking the public for help. They said if any nearby resident or business has surveillance footage they are encouraged to notify them.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is on-going.

CPD reminds the public they my contact them for additional informatin at 217-351-4545. Additionally you may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone 217-373-TIPS; online at 373tips.com; or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.