CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road.

Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the item.

After inspection it was determined that the luggage was found to not be a threat and it was removed from the area.

Traffic was temporarily shut down, as were the nearby Circle K and Subway. Officials said they rerouted traffic for the safety of the public.

WCIA-3 reporters were on the scene and saw: Champaign Police, Champaign County Sheriff, Champaign Fire, UIPD, Bomb Squad, and Carle Emergency Management.

Routes are open, but Officials said there may be traffic backups in the area throughout the morning commute. Officials also thanked the community for their patience and support as Officers cleared the scene.



