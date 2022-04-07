CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police were dispatched to the intersection of Paula Drive and North McKinley Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of shots fired.

According to officers, due to the scene being in the right-of-way, a section of McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed while officers investigated.

Police said no victims have come forward at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information related to this shots fired incident is encouraged to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.