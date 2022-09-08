CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are on the scene of a shots-fired call on Heritage Drive.

Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. One woman who was in the area said she heard eight shots being fired in rapid succession. Neighbors said they were shocked to hear about it since it is a quiet neighborhood.

On-scene reporters saw two ambulances leave the scene and the Champaign Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was also present.

This is a developing story.