CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in the abdomen. The man was taken to an area hospital, where police officials say he is in critical condition.

Officials are asking any resident or business in the area with surveillance cameras to contact the police department. No one has been arrested yet.

This is the third shooting in the city of Champaign since the new year. Shots were fired early Sunday morning and a man was shot twice also on Sunday morning.