CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13.

CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed a couple of hundred people hanging out at the nearby apartment complex and roadways. No issues observed upon arrival said CPD.

However, shortly after arriving, officials said they heard dozens of gunshots. Officers said one person fled from the scene, and CPD attempted to chase him.

Officers said they found a 19-year-old Champaign teen with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid and transported him to Carle Foundation Hospital.

Another man, 25 years old arrived at Carle by car with multiple gunshot wounds. Both the man and teen are in stable condition.

Officials said, “What the shooting stemmed from at this time is unclear. The Champaign Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene. There were dozens of shell casings recovered and multiple structures and vehicles were also struck by gunfire.”

CPD is asking any business or individual with surveillance footage to contact them. They are asking if anyone with cell phone footage from anyone present at the gathering to contact them.

If you have any information regarding this CPD asks you contact them at 217-351-4545; Crime-stoppers at 217-373-TIPS; or online at 373tips.com; or the P3 Tips mobile app.