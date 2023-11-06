CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department wants approval from the City Council to buy 100 new tasers.

They said the equipment will help reduce injuries and violent encounters, and the new tasers would act more as deterrents than weapons. Police said they typically don’t need to resort to a taser for a suspect to comply.

“I think what we know about the technology now is that it is safe and effective,” Sergeant David Monahan said. “So, we have a very extensive training program. We adhere to all of the best practices.”

If approved, police said the new tasers will be used to replace the 25 in use purchased in 2015. They said the new tasers are more efficient and have a range nearly double that of the older models.