CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reporting another year with fewer shootings and more engagement with the community.

The department released on Wednesday its review of 2023, and the data shows the downward trend of 2022 continued into 2023. There were fewer shooting incidents and homicides.

Shooting incidents are defined as any time officers find evidence that a gun was fired. There were 65 of those incidents in 2023, a 50% decrease from the 129 that were recorded in 2022. This is on top of a 51% decrease that happened in 2022. Since 2021, when shooting incidents totaled 259, they are down by 75%.

Homicides decreased from nine in 2022 to five in 2023, and there were arrests in all five of those cases, officials said.

2021 2022 2023 Shooting Incidents 259 129 65 Homicides 17 9 5

The Champaign Police Department also improved its engagement with the community by tripling the number of events officers attended. Compared to 81 events and 363 staff hours in 2022, officers attended 234 events, including returning large ones like National Night Out and the department Open House, and spent 1,221 hours working them.

“Our community asked for Champaign Police to be there, and our teammates showed up in 2023,” said Police Chief Timothy Tyler. “We are thankful to the residents and partners who joined us and look forward to strengthening these bonds in 2024 and beyond.”

The Champaign Police Department also reported the following statistics in addition to gun violence and community engagement: