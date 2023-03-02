CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know new details about how Champaign Police caught a suspect in a road rage shooting. They’ve had their eyes on him for months, and are now sharing the evidence that led to his arrest.

Derrick Humphery, 32, was in court on Thursday. Julia Rietz, the Champaign County State’s Attorney, laid out all of the details in the courtroom. She said witnesses helped police identify a car involved.

“It started out certainly with the picture of not being able to find an offender,” she said.

But now, Champaign Police have more answers. They gathered enough evidence to arrest Humphery. They said he’s behind an October 2021 shooting in Champaign.

Rietz said witnesses told them they saw a car enter Liam Gasser’s lane.

“Liam honked his horn at the suspect vehicle,” Rietz said. “Witnesses at the scene reported hearing a loud pop sound that they believe to be a gunshot.”

That confrontation changed Gasser’s life forever. Gasser was hit in the neck.

Rietz said police talked to a witness who said the shooter was in a black Chevy Equinox.

“Video surveillance from the area showed that particular vehicle and officers also were able to locate it on Flock cameras in the area.”

Flock cameras are license plate readers that many towns in Central Illinois are adding to their streets.

She said officers pulled over the same Chevy in May 2022. Humphery was driving it, and they found a gun inside.

“That firearm was sent to a laboratory for testing,” Rietz said. “It was determined that the projectile that was found in Liam Gasser’s vehicle did come from the firearm that was found in the vehicle when Mr. Humphery was stopped.”

Rietz said those results didn’t come back until now, confirming Humphery as their suspect.

“We’re feeling very confident, but of course, this is the beginning of the judicial process in this matter,” she added.

In court, Humphery’s lawyer asked to reduce the bond. Judge Brett Olmstead denied that and is keeping it at $500,000. If convicted, Humphery could spend the rest of his life in jail.