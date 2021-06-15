Champaign Police receive kind gift for Oberheim family; seek out sender

A squad car sits with a black banner around it. This comes after Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was shot and killed early Wednesday morning following a call of a domestic disturbance. The suspect, Darion Lafayette, was killed in the shootout. Another officer was shot, but is in stable condition.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is looking for someone who they said sent a kind gift for the family of fallen Officer Chris Oberheim.

In a Facebook post, officials with the police department shared a picture of a letter and $10 sent to their building. In the letter, the author said they had been living in their car for the last three years, but wanted to help the Oberheim family.

“To the person who so graciously sent this letter, the family of Officer Chris Oberheim would love to connect with you directly, and Chief of Police Anthony Cobb extends his heartfelt appreciation for your support,” said officials in the post.

The police department is hoping to get in touch with the person who sent the gift. They said the letter was signed with only one initial and the top left of the envelope only had two initials, not a full name.

If you know who wrote the letter, police officials are asking you to privately message them on Facebook.