CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is getting rid of one vehicle and replacing it with a camera-equipped multi-purposed one.

They’re hoping this new technology will help to keep an eye on public safety and prevent criminal activity.

The police department is hoping to use this vehicle during special events, drug-related investigations, and monitoring pop-up gatherings. They say this new equipment isn’t a response to any recent crimes in Champaign and they’ve been working to get this upgrade for a while.

It will replace the department’s 34-year-old undercover vehicle that they say doesn’t blend in because of its age.

They can’t tell us what it will look like because it will also be undercover. But they say it costs just over $200,000 and will come with the needed enhancements and camera equipment. They’ll use the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant to pay for it.

But getting the car may not be immediate. If the proposal is approved tonight, it could take some to have the vehicle ready to go.