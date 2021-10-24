Champaign Police: Person shot in road rage incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A man was shot during an apparent road rage incident in northern Champaign Sunday afternoon, according to Champaign police.

Officers responded to the area of Town Center Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:13 p.m. following reports of a shooting. At that location, they found a crashed car with a 24-year-old man inside. The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a local hospital. He remains in critical condition.

According to the Champaign Police Department, its preliminary investigation indicated that someone inside another car shot at the victim in an apparent act of road rage. After the victim was shot, his car crashed nearby.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact the CPD at 217-351-4545. Residents and businesses in the area with outside security cameras are also asked to contact the CPD, which believes video footage may help solve the case.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or on the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for this shooting.