CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pedestrian was hurt after they were hit by a car.

Champaign Police were dispatched to the intersection of Stanage Avenue and Randolph Street at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a report of an accident with injuries.

A police investigation revealed that a car was turning northbound onto Randolph Street when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

According to officers, the driver was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.