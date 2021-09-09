Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting; bus hit by bullet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said one person was hurt after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. They also stated a Champaign Unit 4 School bus was hit by a bullet.

In a news release, police officials said officers were called to the area of Neil and Arcadia around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They also learned there were multiple vehicles involved in a crash near Moreland and Town Center Boulevard. “Upon arrival to the crash scene, officers located a 34-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries.” He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be released. Officials stated they do not know yet if he was hurt by gunfire or debris from the crash.

The school bus was hit by the bullet while transporting students home. No one on the bus was hurt.

Anyone with video or additional information regarding this situation is asked to contact Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers are continuing to investigate.