CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that one person was hurt in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Beardsley avenues at 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. They found multiple shell casings at the scene and found a car had also been hit. Shortly after, a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He is expected to survive.

The preliminary investigation indicated that two people were walking on McKinley when they were shot at by someone in a car driving down Beardsley. The driver of that car got out and was picked up by another car, which left the scene.

Home or business owners in the area that have exterior surveillance cameras are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department, which believes video footage may assist in the investigation. No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

People who has information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the CPD at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in felony crimes involving guns.