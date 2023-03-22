CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released a statement on a hit-and-run incident last night that involved a stolen car, multiple vehicles and a building being damaged, and three officers receiving injuries.

Champaign Police said they were on patrol near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Country Fair Drive at 8:57 p.m. on March 21 when they saw a vehicle driving erratically and initiated a traffic stop. Additionally, police said that the vehicle had been reported in a hit and run just before it was spotted.

Police officers said the vehicle fled the attempted stop, but crashed into a wall nearby and was disabled in the crash. At that time, the vehicle’s occupant, 59-year-old Robert Wankel, attempted to flee on foot and initiated a struggle with officers.

Wankel was then apprehended and placed under arrest. Three Champaign Police Officers received minor injuries in the struggle.

As officers investigated the details of the crash and the hit and run incident, they learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen outside of the Champaign area.

No injuries were reported in the hit and run, but multiple vehicles were damaged along with a building in a parking lot in the 600 block of S. Country Fair Drive.

Wankel was first evaluated at an area hospital because of the crash, and after was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Facility.

Champaign County booking records indicate Wankel is facing multiple charges including Aggravated Assault/Public Property and Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer.