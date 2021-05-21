Champaign Police: Officer released from hospital after shooting incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials released the name of the second officer shot on Wednesday while responding to a domestic disturbance.

In a news release, officials said Officer Jeffrey Creel was released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Officer Creel and Officer Chris Oberheim responded to an apartment complex along North Neil Street early Wednesday morning. When they got there, officers said Creel was shot three times by an armed subject; Officer Oberheim was killed in the incident. “Gunfire was exchanged with the armed suspect who was pronounced deceased on scene,” said officials.

Investigators are continuing to look into what happened that morning.

Officials said funeral arrangements for Officer Oberheim are expected to be shared prior to the service.