CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is offering the public several facts and tips about scams so people can avoid them.

In a Facebook post, the CPD addressed three types of scams: imposter, phone and identity theft.

Officers said that imposter scams include:

Scammers posing as government officials and demanding immediate payment,

Requests to wire money to family or friends under odd circumstances

Callers offering prizes for contests one doesn’t remember entering.

Regarding phone scams, the public is reminded that recorded sales calls are illegal unless someone gives a business written permission to robocall them. People who receive unsolicited sales calls are advised to hang up right away and to not press any buttons, even to “remove yourself from the list.” People can also add their number to the Do Not Call Registry and ask their phone carrier about call blocking.

As for identity theft, officers said the best way to avoid it for people to be cautious with their information and mindful with their documents. Officers offered the following advice: