CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is offering the community an opportunity to secure their cars against an ongoing viral, but criminal, Tik Tok trend.

Police officials said that they’ve seen a number of Kia and Hyundai thefts in Champaign, including two in March, connected to videos being shared on Tik Tok. The videos show would-be thieves how to enter and steal the cars with limited tools or technical skill.

The videos target Kias made between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundais made between 2013 and 2021. The Hyundais, officials said, don’t have an engine immobilizer.

This trend has been a nationwide problem for two years. Springfield Police also teamed up with Hyundai and Kia last month to provide steering wheel locks to owners of the companies’ models.

“Champaign residents have started seeing thefts related to a social media trend in recent months,” said Chief Timothy Tyler. “Champaign Police are working to stop these thefts, and helping our residents to secure their

vehicles is a key part of that work.”

Kia and Hyundai are again offering steering wheel locks to Central Illinois, this time in Champaign. People who own affected Kia or Hyundai cars can pick up a lock for free at the Champaign police station on Saturday. Locks will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon. on a first-come, first-served basis.

To receive a lock, car owners will need to provide proof of residency in Champaign and current vehicle registration to verify ownership of an affected Hyundai or Kia.

In addition, Kia and Hyundai are also offering a software patch that renders cars undriveable without a key. Owners of these companies’ cars are encouraged to contact a local dealership and schedule an appointment to have the patch installed.

Champaign Police also advised parents to talk to their teenagers about the danger and consequences of following the Tik Tok trend behind this crime pattern. They could face criminal charges if caught.

Champaign car owners who believe they were victimized by this trend are encouraged to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Thefts in progress should be reported to 911.