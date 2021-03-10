Champaign Police: No one hurt after car crashes into house following domestic dispute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said a domestic dispute led to a crash that caused “significant damage” on a house.

It happened Tuesday night near Carver Drive and Bethume Court in Champaign. A man and woman were arguing at a house when the man began driving away. The woman then followed him and jumped on the driver’s side door. The driver could not see while he was driving and led to him crashing into a nearby house.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the woman was arrested for reckless conduct. The man was ticketed for driving on a suspended license.