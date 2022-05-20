CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a morning to reflect and remember.

“Our fallen Champaign police officers will never be forgotten,” Tom Petrilli, the interim police chief, said kicking off the ceremony.

West Side Park in Champaign was filled with hundreds of people paying respect and tribute to officers who gave their life protecting the community.

“I think it really does bring a sense of realness to how the tragedy can be so pervasive throughout the department. And you don’t really recognize that when you’re speaking to someone from 50 years ago, and it really does bring more importance to it when you’re dealing with so many new names, faces, and relationships that have been affected by this,” he said.

Even as the sky opened and rain started falling. Not surprising to Petrilli that the many in attendance stood through it.

“It seems that when we’re memorializing and commemorating officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice to deal with a little inclement weather, it’s the least we could do,” he said.

Petrilli said the past year has been hard on everyone. He said one positive that has come out of it is the community’s support.

“The strength and support that we’ve received in the past year is unbelievable and I hope that’s a sign of the good things to come and the partnerships we’re yet to build,” he said.

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen also made a proclamation at the memorial. She declared the week of May 15th through the 21st national police memorial week for the city.