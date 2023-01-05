CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A combination of “good, hard police work and technology” is what Champaign Police Deputy Chief Geoffrey Coon believes helped the department achieve victory over violence last year. Numbers show shootings dropped by half since 2021.

The department is now looking back on a successful year of what they call “proactive policing.” Key priorities of 2022 were: addressing quality of life concerns, reducing gun violence and increasing community engagement. Police spent 23,000 hours training specialized units, and that’s only one of the reasons why they say public safety is up, and violence crime is down.

From a record-high 259 shootings in 2021, cases dropped to 129 last year in Champaign. How’d it happen?

“Community engagement, building relationships certainly helps,” Coon said. “That way, there’s a trust that’s developed between the police department and the community.”

Coon said it’s back to the basics for the Champaign Police Department. The pandemic and low staffing numbers put officers through a challenging two years. But luckily, with loosening restrictions and dozens of new hires, they say they’ve been able to strengthen relationships with the people they protect. Murders dropped to nine last year from 17 in 2021.

“We’d like to get that number to zero in 2023 if at all possible,” Coon said.

They’ve made arrests in all but one of last year’s homicides, and Coon said installing automatic license plate readers at major intersections was a useful crime-solving tool.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time, and neither can the community. To have that technology available has been an amazing resource for us,” he said.

Another striking statistic – traffic stops increased 430%, allowing police to seize more illegal guns and drugs. Looking back on the trends, Coon said the department has been seeing fewer switches that make guns automatic.

“We have seen some polymer 80s, commonly referred to as ghost guns, but again I don’t think that number is quite as high as it has been in the past, so I hope that we’re trending in the right direction there,” Coon said.

Back in October, police told WCIA-3 the majority of murders so far had been domestic-related. Coon said he can’t give further details on motives at this point, but he said retaliatory shootings are trending downward.

“We do know a lot in 2021 was retaliatory, and that did seem to subside a little in 2022 so we’re thankful for that,” he said.

Champaign police said they attended 81 events like block parties and resource fairs last year. They’re looking forward to continuing to offer those opportunities to foster relationships with the community.