CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized over the weekend following an aggravated battery.

Department officials said officers received a report of a battery just before noon on Sunday in the area of Centennial and Carrelton Drives. When they arrived, officers found a 49-year-old man with multiple injuries that were considered severe. They rendered medial aid alongside Champaign Fire personnel on the scene until the victim could be taken to an area hospital.

The victim is listed in stable condition while receiving care in the hospital’s critical care unit.

Officials said that the battery was not related to any shots fired incident in the area.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who has information that can help is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.