CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to the West University Avenue and South Fair Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso; he was alert and talking as officers rendered medical aid. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was driving eastbound on University when an SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired several shots that hit the victim. After being shot, the victim’s car crashed into a light pole as the suspect vehicle continued driving on University. The victim then got out of his car and sought assistance from a nearby home; the person living there rendered aid until officers arrived.

No arrests have been made yet and the shooting remains under investigation.

Officers are still at the scene and are canvassing the area. Homeowners and business owners in the area are asked to check their exterior surveillance cameras, if they have any, for any footage that may show the shooting. Champaign Police believes that video footage may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with video footage or additional information is encouraged to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest in a felony crime involving a gun with up to $2500.