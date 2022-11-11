CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting.

Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound to the leg. The wound is said to be non-life-threatening and the victim is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the investigation indicated that the victim was walking in an alley when a car approached him and an occupant inside opened fire. The shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident with no immediate danger to the broader community.

Officials added that another car was damaged in the shooting.

Officers are still at the scene of the shooting looking for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting, or video cameras on their homes or businesses that may have recorded the shooting, is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by submitting information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that lead to an arrest in this case with up to $2,500.