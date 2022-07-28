CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police officials said a man was hurt after an overnight shooting Thursday.

In a news release, officials said police were called around 1 a.m. in response to a shooting along West Maple Street. When they got there, they found a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the man was sitting in his car along the street when shots were fired from a car driving east on Maple St. That car got away from the scene. Officials said a search was conducted in the surrounding area. They are encouraging anyone with surveillance video in the area to contact the department.

The investigation is ongoing.